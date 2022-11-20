BTS' Jungkook shines at Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony; fans ask 'where was Nora Fatehi?'

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony featuring BTS singer Jungkook performing 'Dreamers', Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, and several international dancers. However, Indian fans took to Twitter to ask 'where is Nora Fatehi?', after reports said that the dancer would perform in Doha.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar, witnessed a glittering opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, enthralling football enthusiasts worldwide. The event featured many performances leaving supporters in awe at the stadium.

K-Pop boy band BTS star Jungkok stole the show with his new track 'Dreamers', which he performed alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. However, what took Twitter by storm was fans asking 'where was Nora Fatehi?', as reports earlier stated the Bollywood star would be performing at the opening ceremony of the showpiece event.

Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony highlights:

The Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony opened with France legend Marcel Desailly presenting the iconic trophy in front of a loud cheer by football fans.

Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman spoke about hope, unity and tolerance along with Ghanim Muftah, which followed a splendid cultural show featuring hundreds of dancers, musicians, lights and fireworks.

Throughout the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, the official mascot, La'eeb, was seen floating around the stadium. In Arabic, La'eeb means 'super-skilled player' and was first published in comics in the late 1940s.

In an all-black outfit that included a T-shirt, a glitter-covered jacket, jeans, and boots, Jungkook moved and swayed to the music of the background singers while the crowd chanted along. Social media users instantly made Jungkook a trending topic and complimented the BTS member.

'Where was Nora Fatehi?'

Reports had earlier claimed several international artists, including Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, Lil Baby and Nora Fatehi, would perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, to fans disappointment, none of these artists took centre stage at the showpiece event.

Indian football fans were particularly displeased that Nora Fatehi, rumoured to be part of the high-profile showcase, took to Twitter to express themselves. "When you were expecting Nora Fatehi in the Opening Ceremony but see Jungkook instead," wrote one miffed supporter.

"Wasn't @norafatehi suppose to dance for opening....... I felt cheated," noted another fan.

Some fans noted that Nora Fatehi would perform on November 29 in FIFA fanfest, in an attempt to clear the confusion.

