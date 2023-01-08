Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022-23: Wolves fans blame Liverpool for VAR blunder, but was it really at fault?

    FA Cup 2022-23: Wolverhampton Wanderers settled for a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, while the former’s winning goal was ruled offside. However, the lack of enough VAR angles angered the visiting fans, who blamed the hosts.

    football FA Cup 2022-23, LIV vs WOL: Wolverhampton Wanderers fans blame Liverpool for VAR blunder, but was it really at fault?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    The 2022-23 FA Cup Round 3 encounter between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in a 2-2 draw, as the two teams would engage in a replay next week to determine who would progress to the next round. However, a possible win for the visitors was supposedly robbed. At least, that’s what the Wolves fans feel. In the 81st minute, Toti Gomes appeared to have scored the winner from a resulting corner from Matheus Nunes. However, the scorer was adjudged offside, as the goal was ruled out. Furthermore, the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) took the call based on the television broadcast angle, while other angles were unavailable at the venue.

    Consequently, the Wolves fans lashed out at officials, while some even accused The Reds of bribing the VAR officials. While multiple clips of it were shared on social media, one such video we came across is the one below, where on pausing at 11 seconds, it is pretty much evident that Gomes was possibly offside when Nunes came up with his second cross before Hwang Hee-chan’s assist allowed Gomes to tap the ball in.

    ALSO READ: FA CUP 2022-23 - JURGEN KLOPP DEFENDS ALISSON POST HOWLER AS LIVERPOOL DRAWS WOLVERHAMPTON

    Speaking on the issue, Wolverhampton head coach Julen Lopetegui articulated, “The offside that we had – we have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry. It’s impossible. Someone has told him [the referee] it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images. It doesn’t exist. The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. It is a pity because I’m sorry, it’s not offside.”

    Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp enunciated the same, “I’m not sure about their third goal. We have one picture where it may look offside. But I can understand why they are angry about it. We don’t want the VAR to have one angle.”

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football FA Cup 2022-23, LIV vs WOL: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton

    football La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti critical of penalties as Real Madrid goes down to Villareal-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti critical of penalties as Real Madrid goes down to Villareal

    football ISL 2022-23: Sunday blockbuster for fans as unbeaten Mumbai City FC hosts red-hot Kerala Blasters FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Sunday blockbuster for fans as unbeaten Mumbai City FC hosts red-hot Kerala Blasters FC

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

    football ISL 2022-23: Mauricio's brace dents East Bengal's playoff challenge as Odisha FC move to fifth snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mauricio's brace dents East Bengal's playoff challenge as Odisha FC move to fifth

    Recent Stories

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son RBA

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son

    Air India flight crew did not change victim's seat': Co-passenger recalls 'peeing' incident AJR

    'Air India flight crew did not change victim's seat': Co-passenger recalls 'peeing' incident

    Also set deadlines for....: Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement - adt

    'Also, set deadlines for....': Priyank Kharge's swipe at Shah on Ram Mandir statement

    football FA Cup 2022-23, LIV vs WOL: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton

    Sinking Joshimath Geologist C P Rajendran explains what happened in ecologically sensitive area and likely impact

    'Sinking' Joshimath: 'This is not the end... the entire area will change'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon