FA Cup 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson post howler as Liverpool draws Wolverhampton

English giants Liverpool had a test of nerves against Wolverhampton Wanderers during its 2022-23 FA Cup Round 3 clash at Anfield on Saturday. It was a competitive meeting, as both sides settled for a 2-2 draw, with things moving on to a replay next week. While Goncalo Guedes put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute, courtesy of a goalkeeping howler from Alisson, Darwin Nunez levelled in the 45th, thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist. Mohamed Salah put the visitors in the lead in the 52nd before Hee-Chan Hwang shot the equaliser in the 66th. However, The Reds' head coach Jurgen Klopp defended the Brazilian despite his keeping error probably costing Liverpool a triumph.

Uttering to ITV, Klopp sounded, "It was a good start, a dominant start. We played perfect football moments, and then we conceded. The goal should not happen, but we all know how often Ali saves our backsides. They had counter-attacks before then. It is always dangerous when [Adama] Traore gets the ball. We could see that. We came back with a fantastic equaliser."

"Everything was clear at half time what we wanted to improve and change to cause them more problems. Then it was a dominant performance before they got a foot in the game, and we didn't win enough challenges from there. They caused us massive problems. We kept the problems in the game. The equaliser was unlucky, but he should not be able to work into our box," added Klopp.

While Liverpool's new signing Cody Gakpo was in the spotlight for his composed style of play, Klopp commented, "He fitted into the game. It was not an easy first step. We cannot expect it to be perfect, but he showed good signs. We have to get him in better positions. No doubt that will come."