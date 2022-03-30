Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Everton's Mykolenko reveals Donny van de Beek's kind gesture to help Ukrainians

    In an interview with UA Tribuna, the 22-year-old Ukrainian left-back revealed that Dutch midfielder Van de Beek told him that he would pay to rent a house for those displaced by the war.

    Ukraine, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    Even as Russian forces continue to wage war in Ukraine, Manchester United's Everton loan star Donny van de Beek has offered to pay to rent out a house for refugees, revealed teammate Vitaliy Mykolenko. The Everton left-back and Ukrainian star added that Van de Beek is also 'shocked' at the level of support from the club.

    Mykolenko, who has been given time off in the wake of the Russian invasion of his country, has been touched by the support received from many at the club, including manager Frank Lampard.

    In an interview with UA Tribuna, the 22-year-old Ukrainian left-back revealed that Dutch midfielder Van de Beek told him that he would pay to rent a house for those displaced by the war.

    "Everyone came up and asked how my family was, my friends. On the second day, the head coach came up and said: 'if you need a rest…if you need time, take your time. I am grateful to the club for its support from all sides. The administrator in charge of the equipment said: 'I know what your situation is. I understand how difficult it is for you. Come to us for dinner, let's talk," Mykolenko stated.

    Also read: Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children

    "A physiotherapist came up and said: 'I have a room, a bed for two people. Those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them.' I am pleasantly shocked. Honestly, I'm shocked," the Ukraine footballer added.

    "Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approaches me and says, 'I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland. We will take them from the border, settle them, pay for it.' I don't know how to thank these people," revealed the Everton star.

    The 22-year-old, who arrived from Dynamo Kyiv on New Year's Day, was named Toffees captain in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Boreham Wood as a gesture of support. The left-back, who has been capped 21 times, will hope to make his fourth Premier League appearance and his seventh in total as Frank Lampard's side face West Ham on Sunday, April 3.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 8:35 PM IST
