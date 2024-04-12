Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Europa League: Klopp admits Liverpool players 'lost the plot' in shock home defeat by Atlanta (WATCH)

    Liverpool suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night, prompting manager Jurgen Klopp to acknowledge that his team had "lost the plot."

    Klopp's decision to make six changes to the starting lineup proved to be a gamble that backfired, as Gianluca Scamacca (2) and Mario Pasalic led Atalanta to victory, making them the first team to win at Anfield this season. The outgoing Liverpool manager appeared dumbfounded by his team's collapse, leaving them in need of a miracle in the quarter-final second leg next week.

    Liverpool fans had anticipated that the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22 would provide Jurgen Klopp with a perfect send-off as he potentially departs from the club.

    "It was a really bad game, oh my God," groaned the German manager.

    "We started really well and then didn't continue. Before they even scored, we just lost the plot a little bit. We were everywhere and nowhere. Midfield was spread like that, right and left. I didn't recognise it a bit, it was really quite strange," Klopp added.

    A mistake by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher handed Atalanta the lead at half-time. Klopp responded by introducing Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Andy Robertson during the interval, and Luis Diaz later on, but their efforts failed to make an impact as the situation deteriorated. Klopp defended his decision regarding the team selection, citing Liverpool's involvement in a fiercely contested Premier League title race, with Crystal Palace set to visit Anfield on Sunday.

    "I get the question 100 per cent, if we lose a game, that's how it is – the changes. But one of the reasons I would do exactly the same again is because if we want to be good in the rest of the season, we have to make changes. I am responsible for this result first, I know that. But the decision (about the starting line-up) would remain the same," the Liverpool boss said.

    While Liverpool famously overturned a 3-0 deficit to defeat Barcelona and reach the Champions League final in 2019, Klopp is refraining from making any bold predictions about a similar turnaround next week in Italy.

    "Can we win 3-0? I have no idea," he added.

