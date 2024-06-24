Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Hungary's Varga 'stable' in hospital after facial fractures in collision with Scotland's Gunn

    Barnabas Varga remains hospitalized in stable condition after suffering multiple facial fractures from a severe head collision during Hungary's Euro 2024 match against Scotland on Sunday night.

    Euro 2024: Hungary's Varga 'stable' in hospital after facial fractures in collision with Scotland's Gunn
    Barnabas Varga remains hospitalized in stable condition after suffering multiple facial fractures from a severe head collision during Hungary's Euro 2024 match against Scotland on Sunday night. Hungary manager Marco Rossi disclosed that Varga will undergo surgery for a fractured cheekbone sustained during the incident, which halted play for approximately seven minutes in the 67th minute.

    During a free kick in the penalty area, Varga and Gunn collided while vying for the ball, with the Scotland goalkeeper's elbow seemingly striking the forward's head.

    Concern immediately gripped the pitch as Hungary teammates rushed to aid Varga, who lay motionless on the ground.

    Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, both teams signaled for medical professionals, who quickly attended to Varga, placing him in the recovery position and covering him with sheets before he was stretchered off.

    Following Hungary's 1-0 victory over Scotland, the Hungarian football federation provided an update confirming Varga's stable condition.

    Manager Marco Rossi later revealed in his post-match conference that Varga will undergo surgery for a fractured cheekbone sustained during the incident.

    "The players were saying he looked unconscious so everyone was really worried about his condition and worried about the fact that the doctors arrived late, we can say, but they probably didn't realise it was a dangerous situation," Rossi said.

    "Thankfully he is not under risk, he will be operated on here [his cheek]. He’s healthy, and that’s the most important thing. If we go through, he is no longer part of the team," he added.

    After Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic winner deep into injury time, Hungary's players displayed solidarity with Varga. Csoboth raised his shirt in a gesture of support, while Szoboszlai was photographed wearing a Varga shirt at the end of the match, with the entire team gathering to celebrate their hard-fought victory.

    "The most important thing is that Barni is better, we fought for it in the last 20 minutes," said Hungary forward Roland Sallai. "In the end, we showed what kind of team we are, we never give up, this is our strength."

    According to Hungarian outlet Magyar Nemzet, Varga remained conscious throughout the incident and was attended to by medics who placed him in a neck brace before transporting him to the hospital.

    According to M4 Sport, Varga remained conscious and communicated with medical staff as they attended to him on the field. Hungary's players assisted stewards and doctors in shielding their teammate with sheets during the treatment.

    Varga was later stretchered off the pitch, with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai aiding in his transportation. Hungary's captain, Szoboszlai, was visibly emotional, and other team members also showed distress.

    Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn also received medical attention but was able to continue playing despite landing awkwardly on his back.

    After a delay of seven minutes, the match resumed in the 74th minute following the incident.

    Hungary's 1-0 victory positions them potentially for advancement to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, while the result marks the end of Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign.

