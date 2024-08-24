Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2024-25: Son's brace propels Tottenham Hotspur to dominant 4-0 win over Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur sent a strong message to their Premier League rivals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 9:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 9:44 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur sent a strong message to their Premier League rivals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The win, marked by a combination of relentless pressing and clinical finishing, adds to Everton’s early season woes, following their 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

    Yves Bissouma, who had recently been in the spotlight for off-field controversy, gave Tottenham the perfect start with a spectacular goal in the 14th minute. After a patient build-up, Bissouma received the ball just outside the penalty area and unleashed a curling effort that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar. The goal, his first for the club, was a fitting response to his critics and set the tone for the match.

    Tottenham’s high-pressing game continued to trouble Everton, and it paid dividends in the 25th minute when Heung-min Son doubled the lead. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, attempting to play out from the back, was caught in possession by the alert South Korean forward. Son made no mistake, slotting the ball into the net to make it 2-0 and give Spurs a comfortable cushion.

    In the second half, Tottenham continued to dominate, and Cristian Romero marked his 100th appearance for the club in style. In the 70th minute, James Maddison delivered a pinpoint corner kick, which Romero met with a powerful header. The ball ricocheted off the crossbar and into the net, making it 3-0 and putting the game beyond Everton’s reach.

    As the match neared its conclusion, Tottenham showed no signs of letting up. A blistering run from Micky van de Ven in the 77th minute saw him charge forward from the backline, leaving Everton’s defenders in his wake. With composure, van de Ven laid the ball off to Son, who calmly finished for his second goal of the night. The 4-0 scoreline highlighted Tottenham’s superiority and Everton’s struggles.

    For Everton, this heavy defeat will raise serious concerns about their early season form. Having conceded seven goals in two games without reply, manager Sean Dyche faces a daunting task to turn things around. The lack of composure at the back and an inability to deal with Tottenham’s pressing game exposed Everton’s vulnerabilities, and the team will need to regroup quickly if they are to avoid a prolonged slump.

    On the other hand, Tottenham’s fans have every reason to be optimistic. The team’s fluid attacking play, combined with a solid defensive performance, suggests that they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead. Yves Bissouma’s goal will be particularly pleasing for manager Ange Postecoglou, who will hope that the midfielder can build on this performance and contribute regularly. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min’s brace underlines his importance to the team, and Cristian Romero’s milestone goal adds to what was an all-around positive display for Spurs.

    Tottenham will look to carry this momentum into their next fixtures as they aim to establish themselves as contenders in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Everton must quickly find solutions to their defensive frailties and rediscover their form if they are to avoid a season of struggle. The coming weeks will be crucial for both sides as they seek to shape their respective campaigns.

