EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Conte on Son's hat-trick

    Tottenham Hotspur hammered Leicester 6-2 in 2022-23 EPL on Saturday, while Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick. Spurs boss Antonio Conte was delighted at the same and affirmed that the entire team was happy.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur was in an explosive mood as it hammered fellow struggling giants Leicester City 6-2 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 Matchday 8 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. With this success, the hosts have scaled up to the second spot in the points table and remain in the title hunt alongside defending champion Manchester City and fellow giants Arsenal. The match also witnessed Korean striker Son Heung-min return to hammer, emphatically entering the scoring sheet through a hat-trick. Consequently, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte admitted that the entire dressing room is happy with Son's comeback.

    After the victory, Conte said to BBC Sport, "We have had a lot of games in a row, every three days. He played every game. We started with Richarlison on the bench for many games. Then Kulusevski was on the bench. Then today, Son. I was a player. Every player wants to play every game, but you lose physical and mental energy."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I UNCONDITIONALLY TRUST ALL OF THEM AND GREALISH' - GUARDIOLA AFTER CITY THUMPS WOLVES

    "Sometimes you don't understand this and think you can play, but the performance goes down. This season especially up top, we have players. We have [Lucas] Moura and [Bryan] Gil. Rotation is good for the team and player welfare. If you give energy and play in the way Son played, everyone is happy," added Conte.

    "I am happy for Sonny today. You know what I think of the player. I told him, 'If you're going to score three goals in 30 minutes, maybe we can repeat this experiment', but I was joking. I'm lucky. I have a terrific group of players that are good people. We have to start thinking differently if we are going to make the next step," Conte concluded while talking to Sky Sports separately.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

    Meanwhile, Son also spoke to Sky after the triumph and admitted, "It was a top performance. The way I play, I can do much better than I have. I was disappointed. I wanted to do my best for the team. I will always try to do that when I play. I'm getting emotional [about my support], to be honest. There has been an amazing support. I've always felt like I've disappointed my teammates and fans with my performances. They have always been supporting me."

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
