Argentina's Enzo Fernández was sent off for stomping on Kevin Castaño's head during a World Cup qualifier against Colombia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Argentina's Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in World Cup qualifier match against Colombia on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Fernández stomped on Colombian player Kevin Castaño's head, leaving him shaken and with a visible mark.

The visuals of the incident has since gone viral on the internet and has sparked several memes and reactions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Match ends in 1-1 draw

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Argentina equalizing through Thiago Almada's goal after Luis Díaz's impressive solo effort had given Colombia the lead in the first half. Despite being a man down, Argentina managed to salvage a point.

Chelsea are set to face Flamengo in the group stage of FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Messi faces tough physical battle

Meanwhile, Argentina captain Lionel Messi endured a physical match, hitting the ground multiple times after rugged challenges from defenders. Fortunately, he appeared to escape unscathed and was subbed three minutes before Almada scored the equalizer.

Following the match, Messi is expected to return to South Florida on Wednesday. He'll then join his Inter Miami teammates for practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami is set to play at least three group-stage matches in the tournament.