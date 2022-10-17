EPL 2022-23: 'There were a million fouls' - Guardiola laments referring post defeat to Liverpool

Defending champion Manchester City was shocked after English giants Liverpool narrowed past with a 1-0 win at Anfield in Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. While the loss does not affect its league positioning, it has fallen four points behind leader Arsenal. In the meantime, there was a controversial moment when the visitors were disallowed the goal of Phil Foden after the hosts claimed that Erling Haaland had fouled Fabinho, as referee Anthony Taylor changed the decision after consulting with the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) through the pitchside monitor. At the same time, the Cityzens head coach Pep Guardiola lamented the referring.

Talking to Sky Sports after the match, "The referee came to the coaches and said play on, play on. There were a million fouls. But, after we scored a goal, he decided it was not play on. It is Anfield. We had [enough] chances. We had some fantastic chances. All the game we were brave. We played the game we should play, and I don't have any complaints or regrets over how we did it. We had chances but not enough to [win]."

Meanwhile, during the match, there was controversy from the City supporters at Anfield, who made 'vile' chants about the club's stadium tragedies. Also, it was claimed that some vandalism was reported at the away end of Anfield. Meanwhile, graffiti on a similar topic was painted.

Liverpool condemned the act in a statement, which read, "We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters. We are working with the relevant authorities, and we will also work with Manchester City to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."