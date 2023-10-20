Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023 celebrated with heartwarming cake surprise

Cristiano Ronaldo received a delightful on-field surprise in celebration of his 40th goal in 2023. When Cristiano Ronaldo secured his position as the top scorer in 2023, having scored his 40th goal during Portugal's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the players and staff of Al Nassr Football Club got a cake to surprise Ronaldo.

A video that quickly went viral captured the heartwarming moment when the players presented the cake to Ronaldo on the field after the match. The cake itself was a delightful depiction of Ronaldo, complete with his iconic jersey number 7, and it proudly displayed his remarkable stats: "207 International caps, 127 goals, 40 goals in 2023."

The official X page of Al Nassr Football Club shared the video, featuring the players approaching Cristiano Ronaldo with the cake. After a few snapshots, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, guys." The accompanying text in the video read, "A surprise awaits Cristiano from his teammates, celebrating another record-breaking achievement."

This heartwarming video stirred up excitement among Ronaldo's fans, and they expressed their love in the comments. One user wrote, "From 19 goals in 2022 to becoming the top scorer of 2023. Simply the greatest ever." Another fan added, "What an incredible moment! Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to amaze us with his record-breaking accomplishments. The anticipation surrounding this surprise from his teammates is truly electric. We can't wait to see what they have in store for the GOAT!"