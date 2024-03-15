Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Champions League quarter-final draw: It's Real Madrid vs Man City, Arsenal to face Bayern Munich; details here

    Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the teams that booked their berths in this season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

    Champions League quarter-final draw: It's Real Madrid vs Manchester City; Arsenal to face Bayern Munich
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    As the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 enters its decisive stages, eight elite teams gear up for intense clashes in Europe's most prestigious club competition. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid have secured their spots in this season's UCL quarter-finals, ready to battle it out for advancement to the next round.

    At the quarter-final draw held on Friday, defending champions Manchester City were drawn against Spanish giants Real Madrid in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter. Meanwhile, Arsenal were drawn against German giants Bayern Munich, who have struggled with form in Bundesliga this season. Atletico Madrid have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face FC Barcelona in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash.

    Here's a look at the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final draw:

    1st QF: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

    2nd QF: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

    3rd QF: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

    4th QF: Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Barcelona

    Semi-final draw:

    1st SF: Winner of 2nd QF vs winner of 4th QF

    2nd SF: Winner of 1st QF vs winner of 3rd QF

    How did the teams reach the quarter-finals?

    Defending champions Manchester City showcased their prowess with a commanding 6-2 aggregate victory over Copenhagen FC, indicating their readiness for the challenges ahead.

    Meanwhile, record 14-time champions Real Madrid narrowly edged past RB Leipzig 2-1 over two legs, maintaining their reputation for resilience in crucial moments.

    Barcelona, their perennial rivals and five-time champions, demonstrated their quality with a comfortable 4-2 aggregate triumph over Napoli.

    Atletico Madrid, the third Spanish representative in the quarterfinals, secured their spot after prevailing over Inter Milan in a tense penalty shootout.

    Despite facing domestic challenges, six-time champions Bayern Munich staged a thrilling comeback against Lazio, sealing their passage to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

    Paris Saint-Germain displayed their prowess with a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate triumph over Real Sociedad.

    Arsenal, returning to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009-10, needed a penalty shootout to edge past Porto after a 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

    Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate victory over PSV.

