'Ballon d'Or for Benzema': Vinicius Jr., Mesut Ozil and more endorse Real Madrid star

In the Champions League semifinal first-leg clash against Manchester City, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored two goals, including a Panenka penalty, to further compliment his already extraordinary performance in this season.

Manchester City could not stop the brilliant Karim Benzema from scoring two crucial goals and keeping Real Madrid's hopes alive in the Champions League after reducing the Premier League leaders' lead to one goal following their 7-goals fest at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

After City's playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and in-form Gabriel Jesus fired the Sky Blues into a 2-0 lead early in their first-leg clash, the Frenchman netted an exceptional volley from the edge to half the deficit. The strike prompted talkSPORT's Adrian Durham to say, "Ballon d'Or incoming, surely?"

A header from Phil Foden ensured City stretched their lead early in the second half before Real Madrid pulled one back thanks to a mind-blowing run and finish from Vinicius Jr.

A stunning effort from Bernardo Silva appeared to give Pep Guardiola's men a two-goal lead going into the second leg, but Benzema had other plans.

The veteran striker, who now has 41 goals for Real Madrid this season, including 14 Champions League strikes, made it 4-3 with an unexpected Panenka penalty.

Also read: Why Benzema decided to take Panenka penalty against Man City? Real Madrid star reveals

After this brilliant display from the France international, the chorus of Ballon d'Or for Benzema gathered pace across social media platforms, with teammate Vinicius Jr. and former teammate Mesut Ozil endorsing the Real Madrid star.

The Frenchman scored hat-tricks against both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the past two rounds as Real Madrid walked a tightrope to reach the last four for the 30th time.

"Let's hope he (Benzema) can end the season winning the league, winning the Champions League and finish up with the Ballon d'Or," Vinicius Jr, who scored a daring goal against City, said.

Meanwhile, Mesut Özil, who Benzema won the La Liga title with back in 2012, lauded his former teammate's performance. "What a fantastic game. Give my boy Benzi the Ballon d'Or," the former Arsenal star tweeted.

Football Journalist Fabrizio Romano also summarised the match in a tweet and wrote, "The next Ballon d'Or winner" was playing in the match.

Also read: Man City's Guardiola lauds 'fantastic spectacle' after 7-goal thriller with Real Madrid

Here's a look at some more reactions on the micro-blogging site Twitter: