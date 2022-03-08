Champions League: Mbappe in PSG's squad for Real Madrid clash after injury scare

Mbappe picked up a knock while training, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side worried they would have to face Real Madrid without their star forward.

After an injury scare, Kylian Mbappe's name has been added to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid. The 23-year-old fired the French giants to a late 1-0 win in the first leg at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a slim advantage to take to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe picked up a knock while training, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side worried they would have to face Real Madrid without their star forward. However, the France international was present with the rest of his teammates as they travelled to Spain on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on the club's website, PSG stated, "Kylian Mbappe received a shock on his left foot during training today. He was treated this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring, and a new assessment will be made in 24 hours."

The Frenchman has now been named in the team's squad for this tie set to take place at Real Madrid's home ground on Wednesday night, giving Pochettino a sigh of relief. On Saturday, Mbappe missed PSG's Ligue 1 fixture due to suspension. Legendary Argentine Lionel Messi took the 23-year-old's number 9 role. However, PSG suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at Nice.

Hence, Mbappe's availability for the crucial Champions League clash will be a huge morale booster for PSG and its fans. The Frenchman has netted 24 goals in 34 appearances this season, and football pundits opine that the outcome of tomorrow's clash with the Blancos could have a bearing on his future.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires this summer, has been touted to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, the French giants have not given up on keeping the star forward in Parc des Princes.