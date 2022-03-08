Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League: Mbappe in PSG's squad for Real Madrid clash after injury scare

    Mbappe picked up a knock while training, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side worried they would have to face Real Madrid without their star forward.

    Football Champions League Kylian Mbappe in PSG squad for Real Madird clash after injury scare snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 7:46 PM IST

    After an injury scare, Kylian Mbappe's name has been added to Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid. The 23-year-old fired the French giants to a late 1-0 win in the first leg at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a slim advantage to take to Santiago Bernabeu.

    Mbappe picked up a knock while training, leaving Mauricio Pochettino's side worried they would have to face Real Madrid without their star forward. However, the France international was present with the rest of his teammates as they travelled to Spain on Tuesday morning.

    In a statement on the club's website, PSG stated, "Kylian Mbappe received a shock on his left foot during training today. He was treated this afternoon. The clinical examination is reassuring, and a new assessment will be made in 24 hours."

    Also read: Will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappe in PSG, says director Leonardo

    The Frenchman has now been named in the team's squad for this tie set to take place at Real Madrid's home ground on Wednesday night, giving Pochettino a sigh of relief. On Saturday, Mbappe missed PSG's Ligue 1 fixture due to suspension. Legendary Argentine Lionel Messi took the 23-year-old's number 9 role. However, PSG suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at Nice.

    Hence, Mbappe's availability for the crucial Champions League clash will be a huge morale booster for PSG and its fans. The Frenchman has netted 24 goals in 34 appearances this season, and football pundits opine that the outcome of tomorrow's clash with the Blancos could have a bearing on his future.

    Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires this summer, has been touted to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, the French giants have not given up on keeping the star forward in Parc des Princes.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams-ayh

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams

    Indian Super League, ISL metaverse gets more extensive with Moments collection-ayh

    ISL metaverse gets more extensive with 'Moments' collection

    Recent Stories

    Women Day 2022: Here are some best workout for women

    Women's Day 2022: Here are some best workout for women

    Imran Khan has 24 hours to quit; Pakistan opposition ready to topple him

    Imran Khan has 24 hours to quit; Pakistan opposition ready to topple him

    Russia Ukraine war: All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine's Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA-dnm

    All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white Gangubai palette drb

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon