    Champions League: Juventus trolled after shocking elimination by Villarreal

    Villarreal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday after humiliating Juventus 3-0 in Turin to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

    Italy, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Juventus suffered a humiliating defeat after three late goals earned Villarreal a sensational 3-0 second-leg win on Wednesday to condemn the Serie A side to a 4-1 aggregate loss and a Champions League last-16 exit for the third successive season.

    Having fallen before the quarter-finals against Olympique Lyonnais and Porto in the previous two seasons, in-form Juventus, who had lost just once in their last 21 matches in all competitions, were firm favourites to progress.

    With the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Juventus dominated the first half and missed out on a brilliant flick by Dusan Vlahovic that came back off the crossbar. In the second half, the Italian giants were struggling to keep up the pressure, and in the 78th minute, Villarreal was awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

    Substitute Gerard Moreno stepped up and squeezed the ball home to edge the Spanish visitors in front. Juventus got in Paulo Dybala in a bid to level the tie; however, strikes from Villarreal defender Pau Torres and another penalty from Arnaut Danjuma completed a famous win for Unai Emery's side at the Allianz Stadium.

    Having dominated for such long periods, only Juve will know how they managed to lose by three goals. "I think the team played well for over 75 minutes," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

    "In the second half, Villarreal decided to just defend in block but they had one chance and they took it. We had good chances in the first half, fewer in the second because Villarreal started defending with 11 men, clearly trying to bring the game to extra time. Then that (opening) goal changed everything."

    Also read: Champions League: The knives are out after Manchester United's shock exit

    An embarrassing defeat was just Juve's second since the end of November and punctured a dogged run of form, which has put them back into the league title race at home. Following the shocking elimination, the team was loudly booed off by the home crowd and were also trolled across social media.

    Italy is now without a single representative in this season's Champions League as it moves into its latter stages. Here's a look at some of the reactions gaining traction on micro-blogging site Twitter:

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
