EFL Cup 2022-23: Man City edges past Liverpool; teams learn fate for quarterfinals

EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City squeezed past Liverpool 3-2 in the pre-quarters at home on Thursday. Meanwhile, the quarterfinals drew after the game, as the teams learned their fate for the next month.

Reigning English champion Manchester City began the season restart on a winning note, pipping defending champion Liverpool 3-2 in the pre-quarters of the 2022-23 EFL Cup at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday night. It all began with Erling Haaland scoring the opener for the hosts in the tenth minute, followed by Fabio Carvalho equalising in the 20th, as it was a 1-1 draw at half-time. While Riyad Mahrez restored City's lead in the 47th, Mohamed Salah levelled in the next minute. However, it was Nathan Aké who put in the eventual winner in the 58th, which was enough to see the Cityzens through into the quarterfinal.

Following the success, City head coach Pep Guardiola was all-praise for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for his twin timely assists and told Sky Sports, "Kevin, when he plays with this fire inside of him, he finds himself this fire... what a player. How many years is Kevin here? Seven or eight years? I think so. There are so many things. He's an absolute legend. I always push him to find this fire. In important games, when he has this, he's unstoppable."

On the other hand, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rued giving away unwanted goals and assessed, "The goals we conceded were completely unnecessary. We had to be more switched on, especially for the third goal. Also, for the first goal, we should deny the cross. We can build on many things, and that's what we will do. It's a result we have to live with now."

Quarterfinals draw (Matchweek on January 9)