Mason Greenwood kicked OUT of Manchester United; will have to re-start career 'away from Old Trafford'

Manchester United has officially announced that Mason Greenwood will not be returning as a first-team player and has been released from the club. This decision comes after Greenwood's absence from the team since his arrest in January 2022, stemming from allegations of a sexual assault, with recordings and images circulating on social media.

The 21-year-old vehemently denied charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. In February of this year, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service disclosed that the case against him had been dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses.

In a statement released on Monday, it was confirmed that this decision was mutually agreed upon by Greenwood and the club. Manchester United has expressed its commitment to assisting the player in resuming his career outside of Old Trafford.

The official statement read: “Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Manchester United had initially considered reinstating Mason Greenwood into the first-team squad following internal deliberations. However, faced with significant public and supporter backlash over these reports, the club has ultimately decided to release him.