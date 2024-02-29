Juventus star Paul Pogba BANNED from football for four years for doping, potentially ending career

French star and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban from football after failing a drugs test last August.

In a startling development, French midfielder Paul Pogba, a key player for Juventus in the Serie A League, has been handed a severe blow with a four-year ban from football after failing a drugs test last August. According to La Repubblica, following Juventus's inaugural match of the season versus Udinese, the 30-year-old former Manchester United star received confirmation of a positive testosterone test. Subsequently, the anti-doping prosecutor's office in Italy issued a substantial penalty on Thursday.

Pogba's legal team declined a plea deal and aimed to secure a reduced sentence for their client by asserting that he inadvertently consumed the substance leading to the positive test result. Nevertheless, the prosecution dismissed Pogba's defense, resulting in a ban that could effectively conclude his career.

Pogba, who will celebrate his 31st birthday next month, faces the prospect of being sidelined until he is nearly 35 years old, unable to resume playing on the pitch. Pogba's suspension not only casts a shadow over his illustrious career but also has implications for Juventus, one of the prominent teams in the Serie A League.

Pogba's suspension marks a significant downfall for a player who was formerly the world's most expensive footballer. After progressing through the club's academy and flourishing at Juventus, the Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016, with Manchester United shelling out 89 million pounds to secure his services from the Italian giants.

Pogba clinched the World Cup with France two years later, scoring in the final against Croatia, but failed to replicate his success at United.

Departing the 13-time Premier League champions for the second time in 2022, he joined Juventus on a free transfer in a bid to revive his career. However, his inaugural year back in Turin proved calamitous as injuries sidelined him for most of the season.

Although named on the bench for their opening fixture of the 2023-24 season, he remained unused in their 3-0 victory against Udinese. Subsequent testing post-match has resulted in a four-year ban for Pogba.

Following the initial positive test, Pogba requested that his B-sample be examined. However, the results returned positive in October, prompting Juventus to consider terminating his contract.