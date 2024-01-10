Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces shock return to football in a coaching capacity

    Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is set to make a return to football, but this time in a coaching capacity. Having retired from professional play in November 2022, Pique shared the news on his official X account, leaving fans and pundits speculating about potential destinations.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    In November 2022, Gerard Pique bid farewell to his professional football career, contributing to Barcelona's financial relief. Since then, he has been actively engaged in his King's League project. However, a recent announcement on his official X account reveals Pique's decision to return to football, this time in a coaching role. While he didn't disclose the specific team he'll be associated with, Pique hinted at sharing more details later in the week.

    "It's a new year, and after careful consideration, I have decided to return to football. I miss it a lot. However, this time it won't be as a player but as a coach. I'll provide more information at the end of the week."

    Speculation is already swirling about potential destinations for Pique, with a reunion with former teammate Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona or a likely option being FC Andorra, the Segunda side of which he is the owner. It will be interesting to see who Pique will end of coaching in his first assignment in this role. 

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
