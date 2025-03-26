Apple Unveils June Dates For WWDC 2025 As AI Takes Center Stage: Retail Bulls Hold Firm

Read Full Article

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) said on Tuesday that it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 9 to June 13.

The WWDC is one of the three significant events Apple hosts annually, and where it typically announces software updates to its devices, including the iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The event will be virtual, but select developers and students will attend the opening-day keynote in person at Apple's Cupertino headquarters.

The company is heading into the key event with much public criticism for its Apple Intelligence features, some of which have not yet been released despite being advertised a year ago.

Apple recently announced that an updated Siri virtual assistant, previously scheduled for 2025, will be delayed until next year without giving further details.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple replaced its AI head, John Giannandrea, with Mike Rockwell, the vice president in charge of the Vision Products Group.

The company launched the first set of Apple Intelligence features last year, and those were later heavily promoted to push the latest iPhone 16 line.

Broadly, Apple has been struggling for years with sluggish sales, chiefly for its iPhones. It also faces headwinds in China, where local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi are chipping away its market share.

A user commented that the stock was bouncing off a $210 support level and could see the next resistance at $227 to $239.

Apple and other Big Tech stocks have rebounded in recent weeks after the U.S. market saw one of its worst starts to a year, partly due to President Donald Trump's tariff policy changes.

Its shares closed at $223.75 Tuesday, down 10.7% year to date.

