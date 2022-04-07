Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski?

According to El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez, Barcelona is ready to hand Lewandowski a three-year contract worth 8 million euros as net salary, plus bonuses.

Barcelona's pursuit to sign Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski appears to have picked up the pace, with reports suggesting that Xavi Hernandez's side is closer to signing the Polish with his contract at Die Roten expiring in a little over 12 months.

The Catalan club have reportedly had meetings with Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss the contractual details for the 33-year-old striker's move to Camp Nou.

The ace striker's contract with Bayern Munich will expire next year, and the Bavarians are reportedly open to selling him if no new deal is agreed. The ball is now in the Poland captain's court to decide whether he accepts the proposal made by the Blaugrana or seeks higher wages.

Lewandowski, the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021, is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and has been shattering all sorts of goalscoring records in the Bundesliga with his prolific run with Bayern Munich. This season alone, the Poland international has scored 45 goals in 39 appearances.

Although Barcelona has always prioritised the signing of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, the Norwegian could be headed to either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The Catalans have been linked to other stars such as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as possible alternatives, but the one heating alternative is Robert Lewandowski. And signing a striker of his stature would give Barcelona a massive boost and make them a force to be reckoned with.