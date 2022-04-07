Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski?

    According to El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez, Barcelona is ready to hand Lewandowski a three-year contract worth 8 million euros as net salary, plus bonuses.

    football Barcelona offer 3-year deal, 8 mn euros net salary to Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Barcelona's pursuit to sign Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski appears to have picked up the pace, with reports suggesting that Xavi Hernandez's side is closer to signing the Polish with his contract at Die Roten expiring in a little over 12 months.

    The Catalan club have reportedly had meetings with Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss the contractual details for the 33-year-old striker's move to Camp Nou. According to El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez, Barcelona is ready to hand Lewandowski a three-year contract worth 8 million euros as net salary, plus bonuses.

    The ace striker's contract with Bayern Munich will expire next year, and the Bavarians are reportedly open to selling him if no new deal is agreed. The ball is now in the Poland captain's court to decide whether he accepts the proposal made by the Blaugrana or seeks higher wages.

    Lewandowski, the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021, is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and has been shattering all sorts of goalscoring records in the Bundesliga with his prolific run with Bayern Munich. This season alone, the Poland international has scored 45 goals in 39 appearances.

    Although Barcelona has always prioritised the signing of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, the Norwegian could be headed to either Manchester City or Real Madrid. 

    The Catalans have been linked to other stars such as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as possible alternatives, but the one heating alternative is Robert Lewandowski. And signing a striker of his stature would give Barcelona a massive boost and make them a force to be reckoned with.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant snt

    IPL 2022: Here's what David Warner wants to learn from DC captain Rishabh Pant

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash snt

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    football champions league Aging like wine: Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for hat-trick against Chelsea snt

    'Aging like wine': Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for UCL hat-trick against Chelsea

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins blitz hands Kolkata Knight Riders memorable win over Mumbai Indians; fans awestruck-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Recent Stories

    PCB Chairman Ramiz looks to hold positive talks with BCCI during Dubai ICC meeting-ayh

    PCB Chairman Ramiz looks to hold positive talks with BCCI during Dubai's ICC meeting

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud-dnm

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud

    BMW i4 electric sedan to make its India debut on April 28 gcw

    BMW i4 electric sedan to make its India debut on April 28

    World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer' RBA

    World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer'

    Caught on camera Gujarat AAP leader drags cop on car s bonnet faces murder attempt case gcw

    Caught on cam: Gujarat AAP leader drags cop on car’s bonnet; faces murder attempt case

    Recent Videos

    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon