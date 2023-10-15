Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona determined to secure Joao Felix permanently; Negotiations in progress with Atletico Madrid

    Barcelona is actively strategising to secure Joao Felix on a permanent basis beyond his initial loan period, aiming to extend his presence at the club.

    football Barcelona determined to secure Joao Felix permanently; Negotiations in progress with Atletico Madrid osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 7:01 PM IST

    Journalist Ferran Correas has reported through SPORT that Barcelona is resolute in their determination to secure Joao Felix's long-term presence beyond his initial loan tenure. The Atletico Madrid forward has significantly impressed this season, prompting the Barcelona management to devise a strategic plan to persuade Atletico Madrid for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

    "We have the entire season to prepare a proposal that allows us to keep Joao Felix. We are very happy with his performance, and he is a player that is very popular within all areas of the club," shared a source from Barça with SPORT.

    Joao Felix, the 23-year-old forward, has showcased his prowess by contributing three goals and three assists this season, establishing himself as a formidable force in the attack. Deco played a pivotal role in facilitating this transfer, supported by Joan Laporta. As a result, Barcelona is firmly committed to securing Joao Félix’s continued presence in the team for the upcoming season.

    It is worth noting that in making the move to Barcelona, Felix made significant concessions. He renewed his deal with Atletico until 2029 before leaving in the summer, and he also reduced his salary substantially to €400,000 per year for this season at Barça. Despite financial constraints, Barcelona subsequently increased his yearly earnings to €4 million after the registration process.

    Given the recent salary adjustments and Felix's stellar performance, the club, collaborating with Jorge Mendes, is formulating a comprehensive strategy to retain the Portuguese talent for the upcoming season. While Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone is not in favour of retaining the player, negotiations with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, seeking at least €80 million, pose a significant challenge. Considering Felix is under contract with Atletico until 2029, exploring options like extending the loan with a purchase clause is under consideration, considering the complexities related to Financial Fair Play.

    Also Read: Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 7:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim osf

    Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 80 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH) osf

    When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH)

    cricket A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz osf

    A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz

    Recent Stories

    From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakme Fashion Week RKK

    From Kiara Advani to Vijay Varma, best looks from Lakmé Fashion Week

    Explained How Hamas' underground tunnels pose a complex challenge for Israel's defence snt

    Explained: How Hamas' underground tunnels pose a complex challenge for Israel's defence

    Football Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim osf

    Jim Ratcliffe's nears acquisition of 25% stake in Manchester United, Outpacing Sheikh Jassim

    Amid Israel-Hamas war, video of frustrated UK citizens beating up pro-Palestinian supporters goes viral snt

    Amid Israel-Hamas war, video of frustrated UK citizens beating up pro-Palestinian supporters goes viral

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 80 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon