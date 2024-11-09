Ballon d'Or 2024 official points REVEALED: Rodri beat Vinicius Jr. by narrow margin to win award; details here

Days after Manchester City's Rodri was honoured with the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024 award, it has not been revealed that the Spanish midfielder narrowly defeated Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by just 41 points.

football Ballon d'Or 2024 official points REVEALED: Rodri beat Vinicius Jr. by narrow margin to win award; details here snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

Days after Manchester City's Rodri was honoured with the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2024 award, it has not been revealed that the Spanish midfielder narrowly defeated Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by just 41 points, with the final tally standing at 1170 points to 1129. The tight contest had earlier sparked controversy, leading to a boycott of the prestigious award ceremony in Paris by Vinicius Jr. and the Los Blancos.

Also read: Ballon d'Or 2024 winner Rodri's net worth: How much is Manchester City star's salary and market value?

The Ballon d'Or is awarded based on votes cast by 99 journalists, who rank their top 10 players of the year. First-place votes are worth 15 points, with the system descending in value to one point for the 10th-place slot. Despite Rodri’s victory, five of the 99 jurors did not include him on their ballots, while Vinicius Jr. was omitted by three voters.

One of the biggest surprises of the voting came from a first-place vote for Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian forward who played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s Europa League victory. Other first-place votes were cast for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Lautaro Martinez, alongside several Real Madrid players.

Real Madrid's decision to boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremony stemmed from the club’s belief that their star player, Vinicius Jr., was unjustly passed over for the award, despite his crucial contributions during the season, which included helping Real Madrid to both La Liga and Champions League titles.

“If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinícius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner,” said Real Madrid in an earlier statement. “As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or-Uefa does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

Also read: Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid struggle: Former star Karim Benzema reveals key problem, offers advice

Adding fuel to the fire, Real Madrid also felt that Dani Carvajal, who played a central role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph alongside Rodri, should have been in contention for the award instead of the Manchester City midfielder.

Rodri’s win marks a significant achievement in his career, following a standout season in which he played a key role both domestic and international competitions. However, the fallout from the result underscores the deep divisions within the football world over the fairness and transparency of the Ballon d'Or voting process.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback snt

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback

BCCI 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned snt

BCCI's 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned

cricket India A sets Australia A 168 run target in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A sets Australia A 168 run target in 2nd unofficial Test

Sanju Samson: first wicketkeeper batter to smash two T20I hundreds scr

Sanju Samson's record-breaking T20I Century

Recent Stories

National Education Day 2024: History, Significance, and Maulana Azad Contributions anr

National Education Day 2024: History & Significance

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100 snt

Pakistan chokes with alarming levels of air pollution; Multan under 'lockdown' as AQI crosses 2,100

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH) AJR

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court vkp

Wife not liable if living with husband during crime, rules Karnataka High Court

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon