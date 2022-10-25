Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

    Aston Villa has a new boss in the form of Unai Emery, who is replacing Steven Gerrard. Following the appointment, fans became hopeful of the side qualifying for the UEFA Europa League and winning it.

    football Aston Villa fans hopeful of UEFA Europa League UEL victory after Unai Emery replaces Steven Gerrard as manager-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    English club Aston Villa has a new head coach, as Unai Emery will be replacing Steven Gerrard. The latter was sacked last week following Villa’s 0-3 defeat to Fulham, while it struggles at the 15th place in the league table. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has quit Spanish giants Villareal to take up the role in Birmingham. Emery has managed the Yellow Submarine since 2020. He has won 65 of the 129 games with them, besides drawing 34 and possesses a win percentage of 50.4. Also, he allowed the side to win the UEFA Europa League (UEL) in 2020-21. Meanwhile, it would be his second English club after Arsenal between 2018-19.

    “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach. Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.,” announced Villa in an official statement. On the other hand, Villareal, too, sent out a message thanking the Spaniard for his valuable services.

    ALSO READ: ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON HIS NEXT MANAGERIAL STINT- 'I'M NOT FAR AWAY'

    “Head coach Unai Emery has informed Villarreal CF of his unilateral decision to terminate his contract with the club. The Basque manager will leave the club he joined in the 2020/21 season. Villarreal CF would like to thank Unai Emery for the work he has done and wishes him the best of luck in his career,” stated Villareal.

    In the meantime, Villa fans were excited with the arrival of Emery, considered the king of UEL, having been the most successful boss in the competition’s history, winning four titles. Although he did not win the title with Arsenal, it did finish as the runner-up under him. The Spaniard has the best win percentage with the Gunners, at 55.1.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Phil Simmons steps down as West Indies/Windies head coach following unfathomable exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Simmons steps down as Windies head coach following 'unfathomable' exit

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after infamous Cape Town Test-ayh

    Tim Paine accuses South Africa of engaging in ball-tampering after 'infamous' Cape Town Test

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM: Rain robs South Africa yet again against Zimbabwe; supporters grieve-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs ZIM: Rain robs South Africa yet again; supporters grieve

    ICC T20 World Cup 20o22, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan, Virat Kohli: An Enigmatic Champion-ayh

    Virat Kohli: An Enigmatic Champion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: There was a time when I did not know what was next for me - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'There was a time when I didn't know what was next for me' - Hardik Pandya

    Recent Stories

    When is Bhai Dooj October 26 or October 27 Know shubh muhurat timings significance and more gcw

    When is Bhai Dooj? October 26 or October 27? Know shubh muhurat timings, significance and more

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo RBA

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

    Post MMS leaked Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look users say MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban RBA

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look; users say, ‘MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban’-

    Who is Akshata Murty daughter of India billionaire UK PM Rishi Sunak wife gcw

    Who is Akshata Murty, daughter of India's billionaire & UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report AJR

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon