Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

Aston Villa has a new boss in the form of Unai Emery, who is replacing Steven Gerrard. Following the appointment, fans became hopeful of the side qualifying for the UEFA Europa League and winning it.

English club Aston Villa has a new head coach, as Unai Emery will be replacing Steven Gerrard. The latter was sacked last week following Villa’s 0-3 defeat to Fulham, while it struggles at the 15th place in the league table. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has quit Spanish giants Villareal to take up the role in Birmingham. Emery has managed the Yellow Submarine since 2020. He has won 65 of the 129 games with them, besides drawing 34 and possesses a win percentage of 50.4. Also, he allowed the side to win the UEFA Europa League (UEL) in 2020-21. Meanwhile, it would be his second English club after Arsenal between 2018-19.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach. Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.,” announced Villa in an official statement. On the other hand, Villareal, too, sent out a message thanking the Spaniard for his valuable services.

“Head coach Unai Emery has informed Villarreal CF of his unilateral decision to terminate his contract with the club. The Basque manager will leave the club he joined in the 2020/21 season. Villarreal CF would like to thank Unai Emery for the work he has done and wishes him the best of luck in his career,” stated Villareal.

In the meantime, Villa fans were excited with the arrival of Emery, considered the king of UEL, having been the most successful boss in the competition’s history, winning four titles. Although he did not win the title with Arsenal, it did finish as the runner-up under him. The Spaniard has the best win percentage with the Gunners, at 55.1.