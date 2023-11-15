All about Fussballliebie, Euro 2024's official match ball by Adidas

Adidas has unveiled the official match ball for Euro 2024, named 'Fussballliebe' in tribute to host nation Germany.

As Euro 2024 inches closer, Adidas has unveiled the official match ball set to grace the tournament next summer. Paying homage to the host nation Germany, the ball is aptly named 'Fussballliebe' (football love) and proudly showcases the colors of the German flag.

With numerous nations securing their places at the upcoming championship, and more expected to do so in the ongoing international window, the anticipation for Euro 2024 continues to build. The group stage draw is scheduled for December 2, adding another layer of excitement to this highly anticipated football spectacle."