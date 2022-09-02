Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIFF gets its 1st player-president: Wishes pour in after Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday got a former player as its first president in its 85-year history, with Kalyan Chaubey beating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post in New Delhi. 

    football AIFF gets its 1st player-president: Wishes pour in after Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    In its 85-year history, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elected Kalyan Chaubey, a former player, as its first president on Friday. Chaubey defeated legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia for the top post in New Delhi.

    The 45-year-old Chaubey, a former goalkeeper for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, triumphed 33-1, a result that was predictable given that former captain Bhutia did not have many admirers among the 34 voters on the list made up of state association officials.

    The 45-year-old "Sikkimese Sniper" was unable to secure the support of his state association representative for filing his nomination papers.

    Also read: FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia welcomes move; says it's time to change system

    Chaubey, a BJP politician who lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal, never played for the India senior team. However, he was in the squad on a few occasions. He, however, played for India in age-group international tournaments. He was also a former goalkeeper at both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Bhutia and Chaubey were one-time teammates at East Bengal. 

    Karnataka Football Association president N A Haris, a sitting Congress MLA, won the election for the lone post of vice president, beating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan FA. 

    Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay beat Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh for the treasurer's post. Kosaraju and Manvendra proposed and seconded Bhutia. All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members' posts were elected unopposed.

    Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Chaubey across social media platforms. Bhaichung Bhutia too sent his wishes Chaubey and stated he will continue working towards the betterment of football.

    Also read: FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur calls it a 'victory for all football fans'

    "Congratulations to Kalyan. I hope under him we will be able to take football forward and thanks to all football fans across India for the last couple of days, showing so much of support and encouragement. I've been working for football before the elections. After that as well I will be working," the former Indian captain said.

    Former AIFF President Praful Patel too wished Chaubey on his victory. "Congratulations to former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey on being elected as the new president of AIFF. I am sure he will take Indian football to greater heights and glory. I extend my whole hearted support to him for the betterment of this beautiful game & wish him all the best," he said.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Mega Blockbuster movie or ad campaign Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Karthi Rashmika Mandanna Trisha Kapil Sharma snt

    Mega Blockbuster, movie or ad campaign? Rohit Sharma, Ganguly, Karthi, Rashmika, Trisha leave fans confused

    football transfer news Chelsea 'agree' Aubameyang deal: Why Tuchel came calling for Barcelona striker? How Arsenal fans reacted snt

    Chelsea 'agree' Aubameyang deal: Why Tuchel came calling for Barcelona striker? How Arsenal fans reacted?

    Joe Root finally opens up about England Test captaincy stint; says it sucked the life of me-ayh

    Joe Root finally opens up about England's Test captaincy stint; says 'it sucked the life of me'

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Sehwag, Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Monalisa's hot dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH) RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Monalisa's hot dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know AJR

    One word tweets: What is it, How it all started; All you need to know

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda Liger sinks drb

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video - gps

    Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

    Recent Videos

    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon