    5 goals, 2 red cards, 9 VAR checks: Jackson's hat-trick fires Chelsea to dramatic win over Tottenham (WATCH)

    A thrilling Premier League clash between Chelsea and nine-man Tottenham Hotspurs, marred by VAR drama and red cards, ends in a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.

    5 goals, 2 red cards, 9 VAR checks: Jackson's hat-trick fires Chelsea to dramatic win over Tottenham (WATCH)
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 7:57 AM IST

    In a thrilling Premier League clash on Monday night, Chelsea secured a significant victory over nine-man Tottenham, marking the end of their unbeaten league start, as Nicolas Jackson's remarkable hat-trick steered the Blues to a 4-1 win. The match was riddled with VAR controversies, making it an enthralling yet contentious encounter.

    Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, celebrated a sweet triumph on his return to Tottenham, where he had been dismissed in 2019. However, the win was overshadowed by a series of contentious incidents, including red cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie from Tottenham.

    Tottenham initially took the lead through Dejan Kulusevski, but the match's tempo changed with Romero's dismissal, which led to Cole Palmer's equalizer from a penalty before the break.

    The intensity continued as Udogie was sent off in the second half, reducing Tottenham to nine players. VAR played a pivotal role, disallowing goals for both teams, while Tottenham also suffered setbacks due to injuries to key players like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

    Taking full advantage of their numerical superiority, Chelsea capitalized with Jackson scoring three crucial goals in the game's closing stages, handing Tottenham their first league defeat in 11 matches.

    As a consequence, Ange Postecoglou's team remains in second place, trailing league leaders Manchester City by a single point. In contrast, Chelsea's victory lifted them to 10th place after a recent run of three league games without a win.

    Postecoglou expressed his displeasure regarding the increasing reliance on VAR, lamenting the prolonged interruptions during the game. Pochettino, while acknowledging the significance of technology in the game, emphasized his team's well-deserved victory over Tottenham on the night.

    The match's beginning saw Tottenham securing an early lead through Kulusevski's powerful shot that deflected off Levi Colwill. However, Udogie escaped a potential red card following a reckless tackle on Raheem Sterling, raising the tension on the field.

    Incidents involving Romero's challenge and a disallowed goal heightened the game's drama, culminating in Romero's eventual dismissal for a challenge on Enzo Fernandez. Palmer's subsequent penalty marked a pivotal moment in the match, shifting the momentum in Chelsea's favor.

    Udogie's second booking led to his sending-off in the 55th minute, setting the stage for a determined Chelsea to take control and capitalize on Tottenham's reduced numbers.

    Despite Tottenham's continued efforts, VAR intervened again to deny them goals, maintaining Chelsea's advantage until Jackson's late strikes sealed a memorable victory for the Blues and handed Tottenham a rare defeat.

