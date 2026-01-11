The 56th Fit India Sundays on Cycle featured ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Vishwas Sarang, and athletes Leander Paes and Pullela Gopichand. Mandaviya noted the event's expansion to 15,000 locations, promoting fitness and leadership.

The 56th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle took place on January 11, with athletes, celebrities, fitness influencers, and participants from various backgrounds participating in the fitness programme. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Vishwas Kailash Sarang, actress Payal Rohatgi, the former Badminton player Pullela Gopichand and former Tennis player Leander Paes, among others, were the notable participants in the 56th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle.

Massive Growth and Leadership Lessons

Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the growth of the Sundays on Cycle initiative from 240 to over 15,000 locations and emphasised that cycling teaches balance, an important quality for leadership. "When we launched the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative a year ago, it was held at 240 locations. Today, we are spreading the message of 'Fit India' from over 15,000 locations. I'm happy to see the youth of India actively participating, as they are the future of our country. Cycling teaches us balance, which is essential in leadership, and hence, cycling helps us learn leadership."

'Making Cycling a Part of Our Lives'

Vishwas Kailash Sarang emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness message, highlighting cycling as an exciting form of exercise and pledging to make it a regular part of people's lives. MP's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister said, "PM Modi has given a message of fitness... Cycling is an exercise that makes fitness adventurous... We will make sure that cycling becomes an important part of our lives..."

Sports Icons Praise Initiative

Pullela Gopichand on Widespread Reach

Pullela Gopichand praised the Sundays on Cycle initiative, highlighting its widespread reach, and congratulated the government for promoting it. Pullela Gopichand said, "It was very good because there was a lot of excitement... Due to this initiative, everyone knows that Sundays on Cycle is held in every city and village... I congratulate the government for this initiative..."

Leander Paes on Athlete Support

India's tennis icon Leander Paes praised the Sports Ministry for its support of athletes through the Khelo India initiative and Olympic-focused programmes. "This morning it felt great to cycle around Delhi with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, badminton champion Gopichand, and other fellow citizens at the Sundays on Cycle event... What the Sports Ministry is doing, through the Khelo India movement and by providing extensive support to athletes through top schemes for the Olympics and for their overall well-being, is truly commendable...," said Paes.

A 'Jan Andolan' for Fitness

Launched by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a jan andolan, promoting fitness, a clean environment, and sustainability, with more than 22 lakh participants across 2 lakh locations. (ANI)