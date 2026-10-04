Over 1,000 fitness enthusiasts gathered in Delhi for the 93rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event, themed on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, featured the felicitation of India's Asian Games 2026 medalists for their outstanding performances.

As part of 93rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, an event was organised at the Inner Circle, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place here on Sunday. Held in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation under the theme ‘With Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – Celebrating Raahgiri Day,’ the event brought together over 1,000 fitness enthusiasts, athletes and citizens to promote an active, healthy and clean lifestyle.

Asian Games 2026 Medalists Honoured

A special highlight of the programme was the felicitation of India’s Asian Games 2026 medalists for their outstanding performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The athletes were honoured for bringing laurels to the nation and inspiring young people to embrace sports, fitness and an active lifestyle, according to a press release from SAI Media.

The event took place shortly after Gandhi Jayanti, carrying forward the message of cleanliness and civic responsibility. The programme commenced with the felicitation of distinguished guests and Asian Games medalists, followed by participants taking the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge for a substance-free lifestyle.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Cabinet Minister, NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi were among those present.

Others present included Suchika Tariyal Hooda, India’s first-ever Asian Games MMA medalist; Jay Meena, India’s first-ever Asian Games medalist in Soft Tennis; and Naorem Roshibina Devi, Indian Wushu champion and Asian Games 2026 silver medallist.

India athletes Suchika Tariyal Hooda, Jay Meena and Naorem Roshibina Devi were among those present.

Leaders and Athletes Share Insights

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Sood said Sundays on Cycles is a wonderful initiative that encourages people to come together, stay active and contribute towards a cleaner and healthier environment. “The Swachh Bharat Mission is truly a mission of the people. When citizens come forward, participate and take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, that is when a public initiative becomes a real people’s movement.”

Sharing her thoughts, Suchika Tariyal Hooda remarked, “Fit India is a very good platform for children and people who may not get enough opportunities to participate in fitness activities. It feels very good to see India finish fourth. For me, this is a special achievement, and I am very positive about the future. Initiatives like Fit India encourage people to stay healthy and can help create a fitter and drug-free society.”

Jay Meena expressed his gratitude, saying, “Since its launch in 2019, the Fit India movement has created a strong culture of fitness and encouraged people to adopt healthier lifestyles. This historic medal is not mine alone; it belongs to my countrymen, the Government, Sports Authority of India, my coaches and my parents. With the continued support and progress in Soft Tennis, I am confident that India can win all five gold medals at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”

Highlighting the importance of daily physical activity, Naorem Roshibina Devi shared, “I believe everyone, including wrestlers, athletes and people from all other professions, should take out some time every morning for their health and fitness. Even 30 minutes of physical activity every day can make a meaningful difference to our lifestyle. A fitter India can only be built when each one of us takes responsibility for staying fit.”

A Morning of Fitness and Fun

The fitness activities began early on Sunday morning at 5:30 AM, with more than 1,000 citizens arriving at the venue to participate in various activities, including yoga, zumba and rope skipping.

Participants then embarked on a 5 km run and cycling ride around the venue.

A dedicated game zone was also set up at the venue, featuring board games such as carrom and chess, along with sporting and fitness activities including badminton, tug of war and an obstacle race. These activities kept participants engaged and enthusiastic throughout the morning.

A Nationwide Movement

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)