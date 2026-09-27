Justin Greaves' century (101) and aggressive fifties from John Campbell (62) and Amir Jangoo (58*) powered West Indies to a competitive 295/7 in the first ODI against India. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets.

West Indies posted a competitive 295/7 in their 50 overs against India in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday, riding on a century from Justin Greaves and an aggressive half-century from Amir Jangoo.

Greaves Century Anchors Innings

Greaves top-scored with a well-paced 101 off 108 balls, including 12 fours, after sharing a 135-run opening partnership with John Campbell. Campbell provided the early impetus, scoring 62 off 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes. The opener's dismissal in the 20th over brought India back into the contest after West Indies had made a strong start.

Greaves continued to anchor the innings and brought up his century before eventually departing, giving West Indies a solid platform in the middle overs.

Jangoo's Late Blitz

Amir Jangoo then supplied the late acceleration, smashing an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 134.88. His innings featured five fours and two sixes as West Indies finished strongly in the final overs.

Roston Chase contributed 24 off 32 balls, while Keacy Carty made 13 off 31. West Indies skipper Shai Hope scored 12 off 11 balls. Jewel Andrew was dismissed without scoring, while Matthew Forde made 7 off 12 balls. Gudakesh Motie remained unbeaten on 4 off 4 deliveries.

West Indies finished on 295/7, setting India a target of 296 runs.

Kuldeep Leads India's Bowling Effort

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets. Nitish Kumar Reddy also picked up a wicket.

Brief score: West Indies 295/7 (Justin Greaves 101, John Campbell 62; Kuldeep Yadav 4/40). Vs India. (ANI)