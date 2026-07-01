France have recalled Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni to their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Spain. La Roja have opted to stick with the same team that featured in their previous match.

France have recalled Bradley Barcola and Aurelien Tchouameni to their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Spain, while La Roja have retained the same lineup for the high-voltage clash. Barcola returns to France's attack in place of Desire Doue, who drops to the bench. He joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the frontline.

Tchouameni also returns to the starting XI after missing France's previous two matches due to injury. He is set to partner Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has opted to stick with the same team that featured in the previous match. Fabian Ruiz continues in midfield alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo, while Pedri has again been named among the substitutes. Alex Baena starts in attack alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The winners of the semifinal will face either Argentina or England in the FIFA World Cup final.

Team Lineups

France

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Spain

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal. (ANI)