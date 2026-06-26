India A declared at 452/6, with Dhruv Jurel scoring an unbeaten 141. In response, Sri Lanka A reached 113/2 by stumps on Day 2, trailing by 339 runs, as Nuwanidu Fernando scored a resilient half-century to lead the hosts' fightback.

India A tightened their grip on the opening unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A after declaring on a commanding 452 for 6 before reducing the hosts to 113 for 2 at stumps on Day 2 in Galle.

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Dhruv Jurel's Century Puts India A in Command

After resuming the morning in a strong position, India A were powered by an unbeaten 141 from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, whose composed innings ensured the visitors crossed the 450-run mark before opting to declare.

Jurel, who had ended the opening day unbeaten on 68, converted his overnight score into a fine century, striking 13 boundaries and a six in his 141 not out. He lost overnight partner Shaik Rasheed, early in the day after the right-hander added just 10 more runs to his score of 53, eventually departing for 63 after being bowled by Chamika Gunasekara.

Jurel then found valuable support from Harsh Dubey as the pair stitched together an 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dubey contributed a brisk 30 off 51 deliveries before becoming Gunasekara's third wicket of the innings. Gunasekara finished as Sri Lanka A's most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 84, but India A declared shortly afterwards with a formidable first-innings total.

Sri Lanka A Trail Despite Fernando's Fifty

Sri Lanka A's reply began on a shaky note as opener Niroshan Dickwella fell to Anshul Kamboj in the fourth over, while Pawantha Weerasinghe was clean bowled by Yash Thakur to leave the hosts reeling at 38 for 2.

Nuwanidu, however, produced a determined response, remaining unbeaten on 65 from 103 balls with seven boundaries. He was well supported by Ashen Bandara, who batted patiently for an unbeaten 18 off 51 deliveries. The duo added an unbroken 75 runs for the third wicket to prevent further damage before stumps.

Despite the resistance, Sri Lanka A remain under pressure, trailing by 339 runs with eight wickets in hand heading into Day 3, while India A remain firmly in control of the contest.