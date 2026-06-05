In a huge upset, Ivory Coast beat France 2-1 in a World Cup warm-up match. In another game, Spain was held to a draw by Iraq. Meanwhile, FIFA has banned water bottles at all World Cup venues, citing security concerns.

NEW YORK: In a major upset ahead of the World Cup, Ivory Coast pulled off a historic first-ever victory against France in a warm-up match. The final score was 2-1.

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France was leading by one goal in the first half but couldn't hold on to their lead in the second. Ivory Coast found the net in the 53rd and 84th minutes to seal the win. For France, losing to a team considered an underdog is a huge blow right before the tournament.

Meanwhile, in another friendly match, Spain was held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq. Both teams scored one goal each. Ferran Torres put Spain ahead in the 15th minute of the game. However, Iraq hit back quickly, with Merchas Doski scoring the equaliser in the 26th minute. Spain's next warm-up match is against Peru on Monday.

Water Bottles Banned in Stadiums

FIFA has banned water bottles from all World Cup venues. The decision was made to prevent fans from throwing bottles onto the pitch. Earlier, FIFA had announced that fans could carry transparent plastic bottles up to one litre. This rule has now been changed.

The ban also extends to cups, jars, and cans. FIFA stated that this move is to protect the health and safety of players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff. They also clarified that water will be available for purchase inside the stadiums.

This ban comes at a time when authorities are already facing flak for the steep hike in match ticket and train fares. A similar restriction on water bottles was also in place during the Qatar World Cup.