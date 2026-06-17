England captain Harry Kane expressed excitement for the World Cup opener against Croatia. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has been called up to the squad to replace Tino Livramento, who was ruled out due to a calf injury.

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has shared a message ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia, expressing excitement, pride and determination as he prepares to lead the team onto the field.

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England will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group L against Croatia at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas, US, on Thursday (as per Indian Standard Time).

In an X post, Kane spoke about the honour of representing England at another World Cup and the responsibility that comes with wearing the national jersey on football's biggest stage.

"Can't wait to lead our team out at another World Cup! Excited to get on the pitch tomorrow with the boys! I know we'll have incredible support out here and at home! We will give everything we've got!" the England skipper wrote on X. Can’t wait to lead our team out at another World Cup! Excited to get on the pitch tomorrow with the boys! I know we’ll have incredible support out here and at home! We will give everything we’ve got! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/q2Az38VpKg — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 16, 2026

Chalobah replaces injured Livramento in England squad

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad as Newcastle United's Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a calf injury ahead of England's opening match against Croatia on Wednesday (local time) in Arlington, according to the England Football website.

"Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team's basecamp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas, for the Three Lions' opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday," England Football said in a statement on Tuesday.

Livramento picked up the injury during training on Sunday, and subsequent scans and medical tests on Monday confirmed that he would be unable to take part in the tournament.

Chalobah will travel to the Three Lions' base camp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will move on to Dallas, Texas, for England's game against Croatia.

FIFA regulations allow participating teams to replace an outfield player up to 24 hours before their opening fixture. (ANI)