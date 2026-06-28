Brazilian legend Zico says he will support his homeland against Japan in the FIFA World Cup but won't be sad if Japan wins, citing his family's deep ties to Japanese football. He praised Japan's growth into a formidable global force.

Brazil are set to clash with Japan in their upcoming Round of 32 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the Brazilian legend Arthur Antunes Coimbra, popularly known as Zico, said he will always support his homeland but admitted he would not be disappointed if Japan spring a surprise in their knockout clash, citing the deep bond his family shares with Japanese football.

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In a post shared by Planeta do Futebol on X, Zico said, "If Brazil wins (against Japan), great, because I'm Brazilian. But if they lose, I won't be sad, no, because in Japanese football there's a little foot of the Coimbra family there." Zico, who played for Kashima Antlers and is widely credited alongside his brother Eduardo "Edu" Antunes Coimbra for helping lay the foundations of modern professional football in Japan, believes the Asian side has developed into a formidable force capable of competing with the world's best. Speaking to FIFA ahead of Sunday's knockout clash, the Brazilian legend said, "I will be supporting Brazil. After all, I am Brazilian. But if Japan win, so be it. What I do know is that it will be a great match, because Japan play proper football."

Road to the Knockouts

Brazil enter the contest buoyed by a 3-2 victory over Scotland that sealed their place in the Round of 32, with Neymar making a successful return and Vinicius Jr, along with Matheus Cunha, playing key roles in the campaign. Japan, meanwhile, finished second in Group F with one win and two draws, booking their knockout berth after a 1-1 draw against Sweden. The Samurai Blue are aiming to progress beyond the last 16 for the first time after reaching that stage in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022.

Recalling the 2006 Clash

The meeting will be only the second between the two nations at a FIFA World Cup, with Brazil winning 4-1 in their previous encounter in Germany in 2006, when Zico was in charge of the Japanese national team. Recalling that emotionally charged evening, Zico said, "Of course, it was emotional (the match). I said to the players before the match that I was going to sing the Brazilian anthem before the game, just as I had been taught at school, but as soon as the first ball was kicked, I was with Japan all the way. I remember thinking about Didi, who won two World Cups with Brazil and coached Peru against the Selecao in 1970. But it was tough."

Zico on Japan's Football Evolution

The 73-year-old highlighted Japan's remarkable progress since making their World Cup debut in 1998, noting that the country's footballers now regularly feature in Europe's biggest leagues. "Japan are at a more competitive level now. Their players have been heading to Europe, just like Brazilian and South American players have. Of their 26 players at the World Cup, 23 play in Europe, and they're getting to play in the Bundesliga, in Serie A, in the Premier League," Zico said.

"Of the three who play at home, two are goalkeepers, and the other is Yuto Nagatomo. He is there more as a leader and experienced figure within the squad. It's his fifth World Cup," he said. Japan narrowly missed out on quarterfinal appearances in both 2018 and 2022 after losing to Belgium and Croatia, respectively, experiences Zico believes have strengthened the team's mentality.

"That is the World Cup for you. Japan are prepared to face anyone. Over the past few years, they have beaten Brazil, Germany, Spain and England. They really are ready for whatever comes their way," Zico concluded. (ANI)