Norway captain Martin Odegaard has dismissed any fitness concerns ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Iraq. Coach Stale Solbakken also confirmed both Odegaard and star striker Erling Haaland are fit for the side's return to the WC.

Odegaard on fitness and expectations Speaking to the reporters ahead of the match as quoted by Reuters, Odegaard said, "I feel good. I do not know what you are so worried about - yes, I have had some trouble, as you know, but I feel good now."Norway stormed into the World Cup ahead of Italy, the four-time champions and Israel, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five in their perfect run of eight wins in eight games.Odegaard said that his team are "changing expectations" after qualifying. "That is where we have set the standard, after what we have done in qualifying. We are changing expectations, that is good, and I'm not going to say that's wrong. Now it is Iraq that matters," Odegaard said. Coach confirms star duo are fit Norway head coach Stale Solbakken also said that both Odegaard and Haaland are fit heading into the campaign opener, with Haaland looking extremely sharp and having his "best training session" on Friday. "He had his best training session yesterday (on Friday), 11 against 11, and he had the goal of the year. It would have been the goal of the year in the World Cup if it had been broadcast, a volley from 20 meters - if it had hit (goalkeeper Egil) Selvik, he would have been killed, but luckily it went into the corner," the coach laughed.Norway is a part of Group I with France, Iraq and Senegal. This is only Norway's fourth FIFA World Cup, and their best finish was a round of 16 finish in their last appearance back in 1998. Norway squad Norway squad: Goalkeepers -Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik. Defenders -Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard Midfielders -Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard. Forwards -Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup opener against Iraq, Norway skipper Martin Odegaard dismissed any concerns about his fitness as his team prepares for their first FIFA WC match since 1998, reported Reuters.A promising Norway unit, powered by Arsenal star Odegaard and Manchester City goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland will be gearing up for their campaign opener Iraq, which marks their return to the grandest stage in international football since their previous appearance in the 1998 edition, where they finished in the round of 16.Odegaard had some injury concerns heading into the tournament since the start of the year, but the midfielder nonetheless played a crucial role in a fine season for Arsenal, which saw them capture the Premier League after 22 years and end runners-up in the UEFA Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain.Speaking to the reporters ahead of the match as quoted by Reuters, Odegaard said, "I feel good. I do not know what you are so worried about - yes, I have had some trouble, as you know, but I feel good now."Norway stormed into the World Cup ahead of Italy, the four-time champions and Israel, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five in their perfect run of eight wins in eight games.Odegaard said that his team are "changing expectations" after qualifying. "That is where we have set the standard, after what we have done in qualifying. We are changing expectations, that is good, and I'm not going to say that's wrong. Now it is Iraq that matters," Odegaard said.Norway head coach Stale Solbakken also said that both Odegaard and Haaland are fit heading into the campaign opener, with Haaland looking extremely sharp and having his "best training session" on Friday. "He had his best training session yesterday (on Friday), 11 against 11, and he had the goal of the year. It would have been the goal of the year in the World Cup if it had been broadcast, a volley from 20 meters - if it had hit (goalkeeper Egil) Selvik, he would have been killed, but luckily it went into the corner," the coach laughed.Norway is a part of Group I with France, Iraq and Senegal. This is only Norway's fourth FIFA World Cup, and their best finish was a round of 16 finish in their last appearance back in 1998.Norway squad:-Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik.-Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard-Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard.-Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source