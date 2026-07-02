Spanish legend David Villa visited the national team's training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup round of 32 match against Austria. The all-time top scorer, accompanied by his son, offered support and wished for a repeat of the 2010 win.

David Villa visits Spain training ahead of World Cup clash

Spanish football legend David Villa attended the men's national side's training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Austria, scheduled for Thursday. Posting on their X handle, the official handle of Spanish football posted a video of Villa, the all-time Spain international goal-scorer with 59 goals, catching some action with his son. Villa won the 2008 Euro and 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, which is considered one of the most dangerous units ever put together in football history.

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The SEFutbol posted, "A European and world champion is visiting us. @Guaje7Villa, the all-time leading scorer for @SEFutbol, is watching the official training session alongside his son. Thanks for your support, 'Guaje! #VamosEspana | #CopaMundialFIFA".

🤗 Nos visita un campeón de Europa y del mundo.@Guaje7Villa, máximo goleador histórico de la @SEFutbol, presencia el entrenamiento oficial junto a su hijo. ¡𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗮́𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘀, '𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗷𝗲'!#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/R43NN9cHYz — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 2, 2026

Spain will take on Austria in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Austria, scheduled for 12:30 am IST. Having started their campaign with a goalless draw against debutants Cabo Verde, Spain overcame the group stage block that had been affecting them after their 2010 title-winning run, sealing wins against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to seal a spot in the round of 32, without conceding a goal.

'Hopefully, it ends the same way': Villa on Spain's chances

Speaking on his visit, Villa said, "I am visiting them, encouraging them. Honestly, I am very happy to be here. I want to thank everyone at the Federation, with the head coach leading the way, for wanting me to be here. I am also enjoying it with my son. We are here to try to support them and cheer them on in person, as we always do from afar. I hope tomorrow is a great match."

He also said that he will be in the stadium too with his son, expressing hope that the trophy comes home like it did back in 2010. "We will be at the stadium too, supporting them as they progress through the rounds and hopefully reach that much-desired final. It is true that many are drawing parallels to 2010. Hopefully, it ends the same way. I believe more in hard work than in coincidences," he said.

On advice to the players, he said that he wants player to enjoy. "I do not like to give much advice, I just want to tell them to enjoy it. It is not easy to reach a World Cup. They've made it here, so they should enjoy it. They have more than enough talent to go all the way.

"They are one of the favorites, not just for the Spanish fans, but for many football enthusiasts. I want them to enjoy it, work hard, fight, and make the most of this opportunity. Beyond advice, they know exactly what they have to do, and we all have full confidence in them," he signed off.

(ANI)