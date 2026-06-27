Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 to top Group H and qualify for the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Alex Baena's goal ended a long-time group stage struggle for Spain and marked their first-ever WC victory against the South American side.

Following their round of 32 qualification sealing win over Uruguay in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Spain overcame a long-time group stage struggle that had been occuring since they won the title back in 2010.

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Baena's Goal Sends Spain Through, Uruguay Out

Uruguay were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the group stage after Alex Baena's late first-half goal (42nd minute) helped Spain secure top spot in Group H. Spain will now face the runners-up from Group J in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on July 2. This is Spain's first victory against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. The prior two games ended in a draw. La Roja's Alex Baena was named Player of the Match.

Spain's Impressive Group Stage Record

Spain has topped its group with two wins and a draw, giving it seven points. As per Opta Analyst, this marks the first time since 2010 that Spain won two group stage matches in a FIFA World Cup, beating Honduras and Chile in their title-winning campaign 16 years back. They have also finished a FIFA WC group stage without conceding a goal for the first time in history.

In the current edition of FIFA World Cup, Spain first played out a goalless draw against Cape Verde, the WC debutants, before a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

In the 2014 edition, Spain exited in the group stage with just one win and two losses. In the next two World Cups of 2018 and 2022, they did reach the round of 16, but could win just one match in each edition.

Spain is also the second team to finish their 2026 FIFA WC without conceding a goal, joining Mexico, who have won all their three games in this elite club.