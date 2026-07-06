10-man England defeated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match. Despite a red card to Jarell Quansah, goals from Jude Bellingham (2) and Harry Kane secured a quarter-final clash with Norway.

England overcame a hostile atmosphere at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium and a second-half red card to defeat co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a gripping FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter. The high-intensity contest, which also featured a weather delay of nearly an hour, proved to be one of the standout matches of the tournament as England secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals for the third successive edition.

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England to Face Norway in Quarter-Finals

Still chasing their first World Cup title since lifting the trophy in 1966, England will next face Norway, led by Erling Haaland, in Miami Gardens on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals. Mexico twice responded after falling two goals behind, but were ultimately unable to complete the comeback, with their wait to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1986 continuing.

First Half Action

Jude Bellingham struck twice in the first half (36th and 38th minutes) to give England control before Mexico's Julian Quinones (42nd minute) reduced the deficit before the break, reigniting hopes for the home side and its supporters.

Second Half Drama: Red Card and Penalties

In the second half, England defender Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card after a VAR review of his challenge on Jesus Gallardo in the 54th minute, with England leading 2-1. Quansah became the fourth England player to be sent off at a FIFA World Cup and the first since Wayne Rooney's dismissal in 2006. Ray Wilkins (1986) and David Beckham (1998) are the only other England players to have received red cards at the tournament, according to ESPN.

Following Quansah's red card, England head coach Thomas Tuchel replaced Bukayo Saka with John Stones to strengthen the defence. Despite being reduced to 10 men, England extended their lead six minutes later when Harry Kane converted a penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico pulled one back in the 69th minute through a Raul Jimenez penalty, reducing the deficit to 3-2. Despite holding a numerical advantage for much of the second half, Mexico were unable to break down a 10-man England side and saw their World Cup campaign come to an end on home soil.

Mexico's Last-16 Heartbreak Continues

According to ESPN. Mexico have now exited the World Cup at the same round-of-16 stage eight times since they reached the quarterfinals in 1986. The only other time they went past the last 16 was the previous time they hosted the tournament in 1970. (ANI)