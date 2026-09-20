Indian shooter Sonam Maskar won a silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Her sister, Manasi, praised her commendable hard work and journey. The Indian team opened the country's medal account in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian shooter Sonam Maskar’s silver medal-winning performance in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, has brought immense pride to her family, with her sister Manasi Maskar praising her hard work and journey.

India Opens Medal Account with Silver

India opened its medal account in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combining for a qualification aggregate of 1898.0 points to secure silver in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event.

'Commendable' Hard Work and Journey

Speaking to ANI, Sonam’s sister, Manasi Maskar, said she was extremely proud of her silver medal-winning performance and praised her hard work and journey. “I am so proud that my sister won the silver medal. Her journey so far, and the hard work she has put in, is commendable, and she deserves everything,” she said.

Competition Results

In the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event, China claimed the gold medal with 1904.2 points, with Wang Zifei (636.8), Han Jiayu (633.8) and Du Yuchen (633.6) making up its gold-winning trio. Hosts Japan finished with the bronze medal after posting a combined score of 1897.1.

Indian Shooters' Individual Performance

Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India. (ANI)