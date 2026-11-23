FIFA has designated co-hosts for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups. The 2031 tournament will feature an expanded field of 48 teams, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasizing global growth and development for the women's game.

FIFA Reveals Hosts for 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cup Tournaments

FIFA has announced the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as the co-hosts of the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams. Meanwhile, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been confirmed as the hosts of the 2035 edition, as per the FIFA website.

The decisions were announced during a virtual Extraordinary FIFA Congress, where the member associations approved both hosting bids by acclamation following extensive bidding processes initiated by the FIFA Council in March 2025. The appointments come nearly 35 years after the inaugural FIFA Women's World Cup was held in 1991, featuring 12 teams.

Speaking ahead of the designation of the respective hosts, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “Our objective, of course, is making women’s football truly global, and to build the future together with all Member Associations and with all stakeholders. Today, we decide here on the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 and 2035. This is a proud moment for you, this is a proud moment for us, for all of us.”

“But 2031 and 2035 should reach far beyond the pitch. More women players, more girls inspired, more women coaches, more women referees, more women administrators, more women leaders. Our priorities for the women's game are very, very simple: we have to expand the game globally, we have to close the gaps that still, of course, exist and we have to build the future together,” Infantino added.

Infantino emphasised the need to make football accessible to everyone worldwide, stressing the importance of creating opportunities, investing in development and infrastructure, and mobilising resources to expand the game. He added that collective efforts would help bring meaningful change to football globally. “Football belongs to everyone, everywhere in the world, and we have to create opportunities, we have to create development, we have to create infrastructure. We need resources, as well, to be able to make this happen. And together, we will have a real impact,” he concluded.