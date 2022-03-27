Fans, football pundits celebrate Eriksen's emotional goal on Denmark return

Although Denmark lost to the Netherlands, Eriksen expressed pride in his performance, stating that he is pleased to show the world that he can still compete at a high level.

287 days after he collapsed on the pitch and received a life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland, Christian Eriksen returned to international football in perhaps the perfect way. The 30-year-old playmaker scored two minutes after coming on for Denmark's 2-4 defeat against the Netherlands in the international friendly on Saturday.

Eriksen produced a stunning finish into the top corner in the 47th minute after he came on as a half-time substitute, sparking a wave of celebration at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The midfielder had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) implanted after last year's heart-attack and eight months later made a comeback to football with Premier League club Brentford.

Although Denmark lost to the Netherlands, Eriksen expressed pride in his performance, stating that he is pleased to show the world that he can still compete at a high level.

"I was pleased to show I can still play. It feels like I've never been away from the team. It was a bit emotional to be back in the national team, but I've hardly missed any games over the last ten years, so I'm like part of the family," Eriksen told Dutch TV.

"I felt very welcome (by the Netherlands fans). I've been here before (for Ajax) for many years, so of course, they know me, but it was a very heart-warming reception for sure," the midfielder added to Sky Sports.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Qatar World Cup, but there are a lot of games in between, and I'm focused on them," Eriksen concluded.

Denmark hosts Serbia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Eriksen's return is one of the most feel-good stories in the sport, and his appearance with Denmark marked an important step in his journey. Following his stunning goal on international return, fans and football pundits applauded the playmaker and took to Twitter to celebrate this feat. Here's a look at some of the reactions: