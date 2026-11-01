Fabio Viera's late goal earned Borussia Dortmund a hard-fought draw against Bayern Munich in a thrilling Der Klassiker. Both clubs remain level at the top of the Bundesliga table after a high-octane encounter at the Allianz Arena.

Der Klassiker Ends in Thrilling Stalemate

Munich [Germany], November 1 (ANI): A late equaliser from Fabio Viera stunned the fans at Allianz Arena, denying Bayern Munich a win in a high-octane contest against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The Bundesliga table-toppers were looking good to get all three points, but Fabio made sure that both sides walked away with a point each.

Both teams are level at 18 points after five wins and three draws each, with Bayern at the top thanks to a superior goal difference. It was not a great day for Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, as he missed a crucial penalty that could have won his team the match.

Match Highlights and Key Moments

The match was off to a really hot start as Michael Olise struck the post. Jonas Urbig denied Jobe Bellingham, and Ismail Saibari saw his effort saved and also sustained an injury in the follow-up. Dortmund finally seemed to have got the lead but Bellingham's goal was ruled out for offside following a review.

In the 38th minute, Konrad Laimer finally broke the deadlock, giving Bayern the lead. The Dortmund goalie Gregor Kobel parried his shot, but the Austrian struck through a rebound. Both sides continued to make chances, and they headed into half-time with Bayern in the lead.

In the 60th minute, Dortmund levelled the scores, as Carney Chukwuemeka set up Serhou Guirassy, who managed to beat Urbig at the near post. Dayot Upamecano levelled the scores for Bayern in the 66th minute. In the 89th minute, Fabio stunned the Allianz Arena with an equaliser. Lennart Karl, who came for Olise in later stages, almost scored the winner for Bayern, but it hit the bar, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

Managerial Reactions

Speaking after the match, the club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said as per Bayern's official website, "Obviously we would have liked to win. We need to be fair and say that Dortmund had some excellent chances in the first half. And with our three injuries, which I cannot say much about the severity yet, we were given an additional test. Nobody can complain that the Bundesliga isn’t entertaining. We saw a real fight in 'Der Klassiker' (the match between Bayern and Dortmund) today like we have not seen for a long time. We are now tied on points together at the top. Why can’t there now be an exciting title race? I personally would prefer things to be boring, but that probably would not be the case.”

Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac said, "If you have 50 per cent possession here in Munich, it means you’ve done a lot right. We did not allow them much. We obviously ended up under more pressure in the second half, but the team continued to believe in themselves even after going behind. We played with a back four today, trying to attack higher and follow Bayern’s runs, especially the full-backs who always come inside. The guys did a great job there. Coming back twice here in Munich is not easy, so I believe we have taken a deserved point today.” (ANI)

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