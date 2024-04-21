Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Max Verstappen seals commanding win in Chinese Grand Prix; Extends championship lead

    Max Verstappen showcased his supremacy once again, claiming a commanding victory in the Chinese Grand Prix, further solidifying his lead in the Formula One championship. With Red Bull Racing's dominance on display, Verstappen's triumph marks a pivotal moment in the season's title race.

    Max Verstappen delivered yet another dominant performance, clinching victory in the Chinese Grand Prix, marking his fourth win of the season and extending his championship lead. The Red Bull driver controlled the race at the Shanghai International Circuit, finishing 13.7 seconds ahead of Lando Norris from McLaren, with Sergio Perez, his teammate, securing third place. Verstappen's only missed opportunity for a perfect weekend came when Fernando Alonso snatched the fastest lap bonus late in the race after a tire change.

    Verstappen's relentless form this season, coupled with his sprint victory, underscores his prowess on the track. Despite a rare brake failure in Melbourne preventing a clean sweep of victories in all five races, Verstappen remains on course for a fourth consecutive world title.

    Expressing his exhilaration, Verstappen remarked, "It felt amazing, all weekend we were incredibly quick. The car was on rails, I could do whatever I wanted to do with it." His victory in China marks his first-ever win at the circuit.

    Behind Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with George Russell from Mercedes finishing sixth and Alonso charging to seventh place.

    McLaren's Norris, who started from fourth on the grid, expressed his delight at finishing second, acknowledging the team's efforts. Sergio Perez, despite finishing on the podium for the fourth time this season, lamented losing places due to a safety car intervention.

    Zhou Guanyu, China's first Formula One driver, captivated the crowds in his home grand prix debut. After the race, he was allowed to park his car on the grid in front of the grandstands, where he emerged from the cockpit in tears, greeted by an ovation from the enthusiastic crowd.

