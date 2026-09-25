UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated Indian athletes for winning medals at the Asian Games 2026, praising Gulveer Singh for his silver in the 10,000m, Manpreet Kaur (bronze, shot put), and others, saying they made the nation proud.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh, Manpreet Kaur, Manush Shah, Diya Chitale and Baranica Elangovan after they won medals on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Congratulating Gulveer on his silver medal in the men's 10,000m, Adityanath shared a post on X and wrote, "The champion runner from Aligarh, UP has once again brought laurels to the nation and made Uttar Pradesh especially proud. Congratulations to Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10,000 m event at the Asian Games 2026. May your strides continue to take Bharat to greater heights. Jai Hind!"

Praise for Gulveer Singh's performance

Gulveer, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, clocked 28:29.38 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium to finish second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew (28:27.51), while Albert Kiptoo of Bahrain took bronze in 28:34.38. The silver marks an improvement on Gulveer's bronze at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He had also won gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and became the first Indian to win two track medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, taking silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m in Glasgow.

More medals for India

Bronze in Women's Shot Put

Adityanath also congratulated Manpreet Kaur, who won bronze in the women's shot put. He wrote, "Congratulations to Manpreet Kaur on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Shot Put event at the Asian Games 2026. A progressive series of throws, culminating in a strong 17.17m effort, earned India a place on the podium. Jai Hind!" Manpreet's 17.17m effort earned her the bronze medal, while Krishna Jayasankar Menon finished fifth.

Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Bronze

For mixed doubles table tennis bronze medallists Manush Shah and Diya Chitale, Adityanath wrote on X, "A proud moment for Indian Table Tennis at the Asian Games! Congratulations to Manush Shah and Diya Chitale on winning the Bronze Medal in the Mixed Doubles event at the Asian Games 2026. The duo showed great composure and fighting spirit against a strong Chinese pair. May this achievement inspire many more successes for Indian Table Tennis. Jai Hind!" Shah and Chitale lost their semi-final to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha but were assured of a medal after reaching the last four.

Historic Pole Vault Bronze

Adityanath also congratulated Baranica Elangovan, who won bronze in the women's pole vault. He wrote, "Congratulations to Baranica Elangovan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Pole Vault at the Asian Games 2026. With a clearance of 4.15m, she has become the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in pole vault, creating a new milestone for Indian athletics. A proud moment for the nation and a memorable leap for Indian athletics. Jai Hind!"

Day 6 roundup

India also added gold in shooting through Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. India's men's and women's kabaddi teams advanced to the finals, while Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured India of a medal in squash mixed doubles. The women's hockey team also defeated Japan 3-1 in its Pool B match.

India finished Day 6 with 23 medals overall, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze, and stood 12th in the standings. (ANI)