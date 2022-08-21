EPL 2022-23: 'Man United still a top team with top players' - Salah ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United and Liverpool face off on Monday in EPL 2022-23. While the former is in torrid form, making the latter the favourite to win this tie, Mohamed Salah has still rated the Red Devils as a top side.

An extreme rivalry will reignite on Monday when arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at Old Trafford. Both teams have had a near-similar form in the season's opening two games. While the Red Devils remain winless, lurking at the bottom of the table, the Reds have drawn their matches and placed 15th, while 36 games are yet to be played. Meanwhile, given the host's erratic form, the visitors are being tipped as the outright favourite. However, Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah still feels that United is a top side with world-class players.

Talking to Sky Sports on Saturday, ahead of the match, Salah said, "I don't look at this game like that because they're still a top team with top players. They've not had a great start, but they want to win against us. So, from my side, I have too much respect for them, and I'm sure they want to fight with all they can to win that game as well."

"It's not going to be easy, and I do not think I will score one, two or three goals. I know it's going to be an adamant game. They have top players and a top coach, so it's not going to be easy at all," Salah further asserted. While Liverpool can fall behind in the title race by seven points against defending champion Manchester City, the Egyptian feels it could be difficult for his side to recover.

"It could be a little bit of pressure if we're seven points behind City, but I think it's too early to think about that. Last season, we were behind by about 10 or 11 points, and we came back. So, it's too early to think about that," concluded Salah.