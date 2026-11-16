England defeated Spain 3-2 in a dramatic Nations League match, snapping the world champions' impressive 43-game unbeaten streak. Despite a late red card for Elliot Anderson, England held on to secure a memorable victory in Madrid.

England Ends Spain's 43-Match Unbeaten Run With Dramatic 3-2 Victory

London [UK], November 16 (ANI): England ended Spain’s remarkable 43-match unbeaten run with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the world champions in Madrid, despite being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages of the Nations League clash. Thomas Tuchel’s side made a flying start, but had to wait until just before half-time to break the deadlock, with Harry Kane calmly converting from the penalty spot.

England carried that momentum into the second half, as Ezri Konsa and Ben White struck early to put the visitors firmly in control at 3-0 just past the hour mark. However, the game took a dramatic turn when Elliot Anderson was sent off, before a penalty was awarded after Lamine Yamal was brought down off the ball. Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from the spot, and Nico Williams soon pulled another goal back to set up a tense finale. But James Trafford produced a stunning double save to deny Spain and preserve England’s lead, sealing a memorable victory that brought Spain’s 43-match unbeaten streak to an end.

The reigning world and European champions had gone 43 competitive matches unbeaten, but now finish second behind England in their Nations League group, leaving them facing a tougher draw in next year’s quarter-finals. Spain coach De la Fuente refused to criticise his side, despite Spain being outplayed by an exceptional England team for the opening 60 minutes. "We faced an exceptional national team today. It only underscores the value of everything we've achieved so far I'm already looking forward to the next training camp. The team is motivated to take on a new challenge," De la Fuente said as per ESPN. (ANI)