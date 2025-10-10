Image Credit : Getty

Saka's statement performance

For Bukayo Saka, this match was about redemption and rhythm. The Arsenal winger had barely featured under Tuchel so far, making just one previous appearance - a flat defeat to Senegal back in June. This time was different.

Fresh from recovering fully from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the September camp, Saka looked electric. He tortured Wales down the right flank, consistently beating his marker and driving England forward with intent.

His goal encapsulated everything that makes him special - quick feet, confidence, and precision. Cutting inside from the wing, Saka skipped past his defender and curled a gorgeous effort into the top corner, leaving Karl Darlow rooted to the spot.

It was a reminder of how crucial Saka can be for England when fit and firing. Judging by his energy and sharpness here, Tuchel now has a rejuvenated weapon heading into the next qualifier.