India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addressed Yashasvi Jaiswal's dropped catches in the first Test against England. The dropped chances, totaling eight and costing India an estimated 250 runs, significantly impacted the match outcome.

Ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal following his poor outing in the field during both innings of the first Test against England, which was played at Leeds.

India dropped several catching opportunities throughout the opening Test against England, which conspired against them during their five-wicket defeat at Headingley.

During the entire Test, India dropped as many as eight catching opportunities, which tipped the scales in England's favour. The eight dropped chances cost India a whopping 250 runs, a valuable tally that held the power to change the visitors' fate. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the prime offender with four dropped chances, followed by other top fielders.

‘We want to manage Jaiswal's confidence’

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Doeschate said, "I think we always want depth in the catching department. In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. We want to manage his confidence. There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners.

We want to pick more guys in that position. So I think the more versatile we are as a fielding unit, the more guys can do more jobs. Maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up."

Jaiswal dropped 4 catches in the Headingley Test

In the fifth over of the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett on 11, who eventually got dismissed 23.5 overs later on 62. In the seventh over, India's gun fielder Ravindra Jadeja floored the ball and allowed Duckett another lifeline on 15.

In the 31st over, Jaiswal emerged as the culprit yet again when he failed to keep hold of the ball and allowed Ollie Pope to continue with his innings on 60. He stayed for 20.2 overs and returned with a valuable 106.

Fortune continued to stand by England's side when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped Harry Brook on 46 in the 72nd over, who was dismissed 16.3 overs later on 99. This wasn't the only time Brook saw his catch go down. In the 85th over, Jaiswal's torrid run continued when he fumbled the opportunity and gave Brook another lifeline when he had struck 82 runs.

Sudharsan joined Jaiswal in dropping catches

Debutant Sai Sudharsan was the next culprit, who allowed Jamie Smith a second life after spilling his catch in the 72nd over when he had just 19 runs across his name. Smith continued to bat for the next 7.5 overs and returned with 40.

India's dropped catching fiasco continued in the second innings, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's failure to get hold of Zak Crawley's catch of his own delivery in the 29th over when the English opener was at 38. The lanky batter continued to bat for 13.4 overs and was dismissed on 65.

Jaiswal dropped a record fourth opportunity when he spilled Duckett's catch in the 39th over when the southpaw was at 97. He punished India for the mistake and returned to the dressing room with 149 after 15.5 overs.

India will take on England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which will be played from July 2 to 6.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.