India and England gear up for a fiery third Test at Lord’s, with Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer set for a pace duel in the tied Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

London [UK]: India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10. India will be heading with renewed confidence in the third Test at the Home of Cricket, Lord's stadium, after a 336-run triumph at Edgbaston, levelling the series 1-1.

Bumrah vs Archer: Pace Duel to Light Up Lord’s

The contest will also serve as a showdown between two pace-bowling superstars, India's Jasprit Bumrah and England's Jofra Archer, with the latter making a return to Test cricket after four years.

Team India's recent record at Lord's has been good, having won two of their last three matches during the past three tours of 2014, 2018, and 2021.

Team India delivered a phenomenal batting and bowling performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill's masterclass knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj walking away with a six-fer, and Akash Deep taking a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham.

Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, replacing Josh Tongue in the only change from the previous match. Bumrah is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing 11.

The 30-year-old returns to the Test setup for the first time since February 2021. Known for his express pace, Archer's inclusion is expected to bolster England's relatively inexperienced bowling attack, which has lacked bite in patches during the ongoing series.

On the other hand, Bumrah, the backbone of India's bowling attack, picked up his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the first Test against England. In tests since 2024, Bumrah has taken 78 wickets at an average of 15.07, with six five-wicket hauls.

Records in Sight as Gill, Root Chase Milestones

Indian skipper Shubman Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

England seamer Josh Tongue has claimed the most wickets in two tests. In four innings, he has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 33.63.

Joe Root needs 45 runs to become the first batter to score 3000 against India in Test cricket. Gill needs just 18 more runs to pass Rahul Dravid's haul of 602 in 2002, to smash the most by an Indian batter in England.

At Lord's, India and England have faced off 19 times. England won 12 of those encounters, while India managed just three victories.

ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Squads

India Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell.